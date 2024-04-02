L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 million, a P/E ratio of 207.40 and a beta of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

