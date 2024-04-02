Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89. Lennar has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

