LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires Shares of 2,382 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

