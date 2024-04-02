LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

