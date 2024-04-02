LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

