LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New $32,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

