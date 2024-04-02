LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,417,000 after purchasing an additional 328,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

