LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

