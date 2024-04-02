LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 43,796 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,796 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

