LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 555 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,254,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

