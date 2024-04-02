LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given “Underperform” Rating at Wedbush

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

