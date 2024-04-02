Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Andrea Salvato Sells 32,403 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

