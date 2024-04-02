Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

