Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.91 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

