Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,706 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

