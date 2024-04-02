Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

