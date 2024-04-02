Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,585 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CGDG opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.
