Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,585 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGDG opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.