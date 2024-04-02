Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

