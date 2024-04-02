Melius Begins Coverage on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Investment analysts at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

