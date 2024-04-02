Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

MTH stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

