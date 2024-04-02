MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $361,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.