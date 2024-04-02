Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Microvast Stock Down 31.1 %
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microvast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $14,591,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
