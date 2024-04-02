Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Stock Down 31.1 %

Shares of MVST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,078. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microvast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $14,591,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

