Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.24% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,511,366. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
