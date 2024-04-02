Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

