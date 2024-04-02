Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $525.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

