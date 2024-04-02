Mizuho Lowers Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target to $8.00

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 190.91% from the stock’s previous close.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Peter Feinberg bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares in the company, valued at $285,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,730.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Insiders own 23.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Immuneering by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

