Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MQ

Marqeta Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.