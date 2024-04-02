Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Free Report ) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

