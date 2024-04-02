Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.75.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
