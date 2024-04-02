Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $450.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $375.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $393.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.72.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody's's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody's will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

