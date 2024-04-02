MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.07 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $566.20 and a 200 day moving average of $538.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

