Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $427.01 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.75 and a 1 year high of $429.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

