NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 235,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

