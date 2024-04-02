Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Nextracker stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nextracker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

