NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Barclays

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. NIO has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.