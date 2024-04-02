NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Barclays

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.
NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
