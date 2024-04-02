NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$3.44. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 8,134 shares.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.11.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.