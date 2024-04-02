Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.77 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average is $245.02.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

