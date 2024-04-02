NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$8.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.72.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

