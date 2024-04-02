Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

