Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,500 shares of company stock worth $70,121,075. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Nuvalent by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nuvalent by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuvalent by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 70,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

