Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s previous close.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -540.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.68. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuvei by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Nuvei by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

