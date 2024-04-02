NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,791,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,296,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

