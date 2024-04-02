Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.