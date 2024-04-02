Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.6 %

OFLX stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $727.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

