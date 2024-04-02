Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after purchasing an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 681,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

