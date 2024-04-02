One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,097 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

