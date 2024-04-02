Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Decreased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

