Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.38 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

