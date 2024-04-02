Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

About Ørsted A/S

DNNGY opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

