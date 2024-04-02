OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 29th total of 856,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

In other news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KIDS opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $663.87 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

