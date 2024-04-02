Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.90

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 119.19 ($1.50), with a volume of 233953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.53).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -808.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.26.
Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($62,489.23). In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($62,489.23). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,354.00). Insiders purchased a total of 44,851 shares of company stock worth $5,977,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.