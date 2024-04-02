Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.90

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 119.19 ($1.50), with a volume of 233953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.53).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -808.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.26.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($62,489.23). In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera acquired 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($62,489.23). Also, insider James (Spike) Willcocks acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £9,841.20 ($12,354.00). Insiders purchased a total of 44,851 shares of company stock worth $5,977,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.